Compelling action drama set in Afghanistan

The Covenant

English (Amazon Prime Video)

Director: Guy Ritchie

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Dar Salim, Antony Starr, Emily Beecham

Rating: 3/5

When one thinks of a Guy Ritchie film, one imagines an ensemble cast, gangsters, razor-sharp dialogue, a vibrant London backdrop, and, of course, the iconic presence of Jason Statham. One expects tough guys with interwoven storylines embarking on an action-packed journey marked by dark humour. But ‘The Covenant’ stands out as perhaps the most atypical Guy Ritchie film ever made, with the exception of ‘Aladdin’.

It is an impressive, thought-provoking war drama starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Dar Salim, highlighting the impact on those who worked with the US army during the War in Afghanistan. Jake Gyllenhaal plays Master Sergeant John Kinley, an officer on a mission to root out and destroy Taliban weapon caches. When his Afghan interpreter meets a tragic end, he is stuck with Ahmed Abdullah played by Dar Salim, an unlikely partner-in-crime with a past affiliation with the Taliban. Despite their initial differences, Kinley develops respect for Abdullah after he saves their unit from an ambush.

The unit faces a devastating attack on a subsequent mission, leaving most soldiers dead and Kinley severely wounded. Abdullah takes it upon himself to save Kinley, risking his life. However, as they return to safety, Abdullah’s life is in jeopardy, as he is marked as a traitor by the Taliban. Kinley defies his superiors and returns to Afghanistan to personally rescue Abdullah and his family.

‘The Covenant’ weaves a compelling narrative of sacrifice, loyalty, and redemption, highlighting the risks taken by Kinley and Abdullah. The actors deliver outstanding performances, portraying their characters’ evolution amidst the challenges they face. Ritchie pulls off his directorial magic, blending gritty action with heart-wrenching human drama. Budget constraints are noticeable in the visual effects, but the overall action sequences engage the audience. Ed Wild’s cinematography is impressive and gives us a realistic portrayal of life in Afghanistan.

Hollywood might have moved on to greener pastures, but The Covenant stands tall as a testament to the stories that deserve to be told. It challenges us not to sweep history under the rug, and to honour those who paid the price for loyalty. Ritchie has dared to take a different path, and triumphed.