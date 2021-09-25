Love Story review: Kammula's romance lacks heart

Love Story review: Kammula's romance lacks heart

Vijay Mruthyunjaya
Vijay Mruthyunjaya,
  • Sep 25 2021, 01:23 ist
  • updated: Sep 25 2021, 07:51 ist
Sai Pallavi and Naga Chaitanya.

Love Story
Telugu (Theatres)
Director: Shekhar Kammula
Cast: Naga Caitanya, Sai Pallavi

'Love Story' starts ambitiously as a heartwarming ode to eternal love but ends up as an arduous attempt at extracting something extra out of a beaten-to-death subject involving a cluster of social evils like caste and gender inequality and child abuse among others.

Revanth (Naga Chaitanya) and Mouni (Sai Pallavi) head to the big city with a spring in their feet and a dream in their hearts. They meet and love blossoms as expected in the first-half while social issues leads to a conflict and wrecks their plans in the second. Will their love triumph over tribal and other trivial issues is part of the predictable and protracted climax.

Director Sekhar Kammula takes a lot of needless detours. As a result, the film loses its context at regular intervals before reaching a pretentious end, leaving his fans to lick their fingers with the side dishes while the main course remains dull and dry.

There are some endearing moments though and some chart-buster songs (music by Pawan Ch) and dance interludes, the 'Saranga Dariya' track in particular gives Pallavi a stage to express herself both as a gifted dancer and a gritty performer. The film is also shot beautifully in and around Hyderabad by cinematographer Vijay C Kumar.

Chaitanya and Pallavi are competent and complement each other well while Easwari Rao as Revanth’s mother stands out for making the most of a short but meaty role.

At one stage the heroine tells the hero “niku heart led abba” (you don’t have a heart). It’s very true of the film, more than the hero.

naga chaitanya
Sai Pallavi
Telugu film
love story
Shekhar Kammula

