<p>New Delhi: The Editors Guild of India on Wednesday criticised YouTube for the abrupt removal of a channel run by its general secretary and senior journalist Ruben Banerjee, calling it a disturbing attack on press freedom in the digital space.</p>.<p>Banerjee's Odia-language YouTube channel "Mu Ruben Kahuchhi" (I am Ruben Speaking), launched in September 2024, was taken down late on August 4 without prior warning or explanation.</p>.<p>"On August 4, 2025, at 11.15 pm, Banerjee received an electronic communication from YouTube alleging a violation of its 'Circumvention Policy' and informing him of the channel's removal," said the guild in a statement.</p>.<p>"This action was taken without any prior strike, warning, showcause notice, or disclosure of the specific content or conduct said to constitute the alleged violation — thereby denying him the opportunity to be heard and amounting to a denial of natural justice," it added.</p>.<p>"Such arbitrary actions highlight the dangers of opaque enforcement mechanisms that undermine press freedom in the digital space, and the sweeping control exercised by platforms that now function as near monopolies," said the guild.</p>