CM Siddaramaiah announces permanent SC commission

This is along the lines of the Permanent Backward Classes Commission, which revises the list of backward classes in the state periodically.
Last Updated : 20 August 2025, 20:57 IST
Published 20 August 2025, 20:57 IST
