<p>Bengaluru: Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> announced on Wednesday that the Cabinet has decided to constitute a permanent Scheduled Castes Commission to periodically provide reports on the community.</p>.<p>Making a statement in the Legislative Assembly, Siddaramaiah said: "We have decided to form a permanent Scheduled Castes Commission to provide reports based on the mobility amongst SCs, available data and study of castes from time to time."</p>.<p>This is along the lines of the Permanent Backward Classes Commission, which revises the list of backward classes in the state periodically.</p>.<p>The chief minister also announced that recruitments will be started as soon as the order on internal reservation is issued, and that the age restrictions will be relaxed on a one-time basis.</p>.<p>Currently, there is a freeze on job recruitments. </p>.<p>Explaining that the Cabinet has accepted the Nagamohan Das Commission report with some modifications, Siddaramaiah noted that it has been decided to reduce the five categories (A, B, C, D, E) suggested by the Das Commission to three (A, B, C). </p>.<p>The chief minister stated that the 17% reservation matrix will be divided such that SC (Left)/ Madiga and affiliated castes (Group A) will get a 6% reservation, SC (Right)/ Holeya and affiliated castes (Group B) will get 6%, while 'touchable' Dalits (Banjara, Bhovi, Korma and Korcha) and 59 'most backward' communities (Group C) will together get 5%.</p>.<p>The Das Commission had recommended 1% quota for most backward communities.</p>.<p>The commission recommended 6% quota for Madigas and affiliated castes, 5% for Holeyas and affiliated castes, 4% for 'touchable' Dalits and 1% for Adi Karnataka, Adi Dravida, Adi Andhra (AK, AD and AA) communities. </p>.<p>Siddaramaiah explained that castes affiliated to SC (Right), such as Paraya and Moger, which had been grouped with SC (Left), will now be grouped with SC (Right) itself. He further added that AK, AD and AA communities (not original castes) will be shared amongst SC (Right) and SC (Left) communities. </p>.<p>The chief minister noted that categories A and D in the Das Commission had been merged due to "technical reasons". While the 59 'most backward communities' have a population of 5.22 lakh, the 'touchable' Dalit communities comprise 28.34 lakh members. </p>.<p>"We believe that our decision has given justice to the decades-long struggle for internal reservation," Siddaramaiah said, adding that the Cabinet has decided to withdraw cases against internal reservation activists. He felt the government's decisions are as per the principles laid down by the Supreme Court's landmark judgment of August 1, 2024, which empowered states to decide on internal reservation.</p>.<p>The chief minister noted that the government's decisions could be changed based on the upcoming decadal census data.</p>