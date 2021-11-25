Maanaadu review: Engaging time loop thriller

Maanaadu

Tamil (Theatres)

Director: Venkat Prabhu

Cast: Silambarasan, SJ Suryah, Kalyani Priyadarshan

Rating: 3.5/5

Venkat Prabhu's brand of comedy was a refreshing change in Tamil cinema. His films ('Chennai 600028', 'Saroja' and 'Goa') didn't just depend on crackling dialogues. He wrote quirky characters who revelled in unusual and dangerous situations. Bromance sparkled in his thrillers and his funny scenes had a great influence of music. Not to forget, his films had scenes that were hilarious parodies of Tamil classics.

'Mankatha' (2011), despite the convoluted screenplay and convenient story, worked due to its stylish quotient and Ajith's star power. But Venkat's brush with star films weren't as effective as you expected. His trademark touch was missing in 'Biriyani' (2013) and 'Massu Engira Masilamani' (2015). The sequel of 'Chennai 600028' was a desperate attempt to taste success but the it failed to bring him back in the limelight.

For a filmmaker struggling for form, 'Maanaadu' could put Venkat back on track. Starring Silambarasan a.k.a Simbu, the political thriller based on the time loop concept, is an engaging ride. Venkat, for the first time, isn't interested in generating just big laughs. He makes a focused thriller with a small dose of comedy complimenting a tight screenplay.

In 'Maanaadu', Abdul Khaliq returns from Dubai and relives one day's incidents multiple times. He is stuck in a loop and he has a task -- to stop the assassination of Tamil Nadu chief minister (SA Chandrasekhar). The film comes on the back of Pawan Kumar's crafty Telugu web series 'Kudi Yedamaithe' (streaming on Aha) which also explored the time loop idea.

The movie moves at breakneck pace and Venkat adds timely twists in the narrative, the biggest of them involves SJ Suryah's character Dhanushkodi, a corrupt police officer. The face-offs between Silambarasan and Suryah are great fun. Suryah's typical wacky and over the top performance is entertaining.

This is a film that doesn't look at heroism in a conventional manner. It doesn't give Silambarasan opportunity to deliver punchlines or shine in ambitious action sequences. This approach works well, given the film's story and Silambarasan aces the role. The film speaks of Islamophobia and communal violence but keeps its opinion on the surface level.

Even as the incidents keep repeating, editor Praveen KL, working in his 100th film, ensures the story doesn't drag. 'Maanaadu' doesn't begin extraordinarily but once it gets into its groove, it doesn't have dull moments. Full marks to Venkat for cleverly using a complicated concept in a 'masala film' template and emerging a winner.