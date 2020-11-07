Pulkit Samrat wins hearts

Pulkit Samrat wins hearts

Roktim Rajpal
Roktim Rajpal, DHNS,
  • Nov 07 2020, 00:55 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2020, 01:25 ist
Pulkit Samrat

Film: Taish 

Director: Bejoy Nambiar 

Cast: Pulkit Samrat, Harshawardhan Rane, Sanjeeda Shaikhand, and Jim Sarbh 

Rating: 2.5/5 

The eagerly-awaited ‘Taish’ is a sincere attempt at storytelling that makes a decent impact despite not living up to its potential. The movie is a crime-drama and revolves around what happens when two good friends reunite at a wedding. 

The basic storyline is intriguing and has enough ‘masala’ to click with a section of the audience. Its impact, however, is diluted by the middling screenplay.

‘Taish’ starts off on a dark and intense note, setting the tone for what is to follow. 

Things, unfortunately, go downhill thereafter due to the unengaging narrative. The film luckily gets back on track around the 60-minute mark with a shocking twist. 

A fight scene set in the washroom hits the right notes with its organic intensity. The proverbial ‘business end’ of ‘Taish’ is strictly okay despite being a bit predictable.

Coming to the performances, Pulkit Samrat is the heart and soul of the film and strikes a chord with his raw intensity. 

Jim Sarbh is sincere and manages to highlight the vulnerability of his character in a crucial scene. His classy screen presence is likely to appeal to the ‘Gen Y’ crowd. Harshvardhan Rane is not able to do justice to his complex character despite putting his best foot forward. Kriti Karbanda and Sanjeenda Shaikh also do not get much scope as they are burdened with generic characters.

The background music does not really add much to the narrative.

The songs gel with the narrative but have no recall value whatsoever. The editing could have been a bit better as the film feels a bit disjointed at certain points. The other technical aspects are up to the mark. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Taish
Bejoy Nambiar
Pulkit Samrat
Harshawardhan Rane
Sanjeeda Shaikh
Jim Sarbh

What's Brewing

Where key states stand in a day of decision for Biden

Where key states stand in a day of decision for Biden

'Zoo monkeys prefer traffic noise to natural sounds'

'Zoo monkeys prefer traffic noise to natural sounds'

What Biden can really do on climate, even sans Senate

What Biden can really do on climate, even sans Senate

Man finds diamond worth Rs 30 lakh in MP's Panna mine

Man finds diamond worth Rs 30 lakh in MP's Panna mine

Raza Murad remembers Sanjeev Kumar on death anniversary

Raza Murad remembers Sanjeev Kumar on death anniversary

How to make payments via WhatsApp

How to make payments via WhatsApp

 