Pulkit Samrat wins hearts

Film: Taish

Director: Bejoy Nambiar

Cast: Pulkit Samrat, Harshawardhan Rane, Sanjeeda Shaikhand, and Jim Sarbh

Rating: 2.5/5

The eagerly-awaited ‘Taish’ is a sincere attempt at storytelling that makes a decent impact despite not living up to its potential. The movie is a crime-drama and revolves around what happens when two good friends reunite at a wedding.

The basic storyline is intriguing and has enough ‘masala’ to click with a section of the audience. Its impact, however, is diluted by the middling screenplay.

‘Taish’ starts off on a dark and intense note, setting the tone for what is to follow.

Things, unfortunately, go downhill thereafter due to the unengaging narrative. The film luckily gets back on track around the 60-minute mark with a shocking twist.

A fight scene set in the washroom hits the right notes with its organic intensity. The proverbial ‘business end’ of ‘Taish’ is strictly okay despite being a bit predictable.

Coming to the performances, Pulkit Samrat is the heart and soul of the film and strikes a chord with his raw intensity.

Jim Sarbh is sincere and manages to highlight the vulnerability of his character in a crucial scene. His classy screen presence is likely to appeal to the ‘Gen Y’ crowd. Harshvardhan Rane is not able to do justice to his complex character despite putting his best foot forward. Kriti Karbanda and Sanjeenda Shaikh also do not get much scope as they are burdened with generic characters.

The background music does not really add much to the narrative.

The songs gel with the narrative but have no recall value whatsoever. The editing could have been a bit better as the film feels a bit disjointed at certain points. The other technical aspects are up to the mark.