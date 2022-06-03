'Samrat Prithviraj' review: Slick period drama but weak on history

Prithviraj

Hindi (Theatres)

Director: Chandraprakash Dwivedi

Cast: Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt

Rating: 3/5

The film's plot revolves around some folklores, including those from the famous poem "Prithviraj Raso" by 12th-century poet laureate Chand Bardai. The famous couplet, "Chaar baas, chaubis gaz, angul asht pramaan; Taa upar Sultan hai, mat chooke Chauhan," appears in the opening and closing scenes. Given the creative freedom of an artist, the couplet is slightly altered.

Starring Akshay Kumar, 'Samrat Prithviraj' is about the rise and fall of the 'last Hindu emperor' of 'Hindustan', Prithviraj Chauhan.

The film has the ability to keep the viewers riveted to the screen for the entire time; however, it isn't devoid of clichéd love songs. The film's action, cinematography, and set design are excellent. At 54, Akshay is still a force to be reckoned with when it comes to action sequences.

Akshay and Manushi Chhillar make for an odd pair, given their roughly three-decade age difference. The stunning Manushi's debut performance is mediocre at best as she wears a poker face for much of the film. The likes of Ashutosh Rana, Manav Vij, Sakshi Tanwar, Sonu Sood and Sanjay Dutt excel in their roles.

The film's title track is perhaps the only song that could elicit a frisson in the audience. The filmmaking is fantastic. But it is crucial to verify the veracity of the events that were recorded in oral forms of accounting history, as they were the primary means of documenting the past. Unless they undertake some research, viewers risk being persuaded by "misinformation" about historical kingdom politics. There are undeniable undertones of Hindutva politics in the film's discoursee.

Overall, the film does credit the fact that most of the fights between Rajput monarchs back in the day were among themselves. However, there are symbolisms in the film that cannot be overlooked, such as saffron-clad men fighting "bad" men dressed in green.

The film is enjoyable; however, it is advised that anyone interested in history do some research before watching it.