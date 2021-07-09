Sara's: Rom-com with a take on reproductive rights

Sara’s is a romantic comedy that could trigger important conversations about women’s reproductive rights.

Associate director Sara Vincent (Anna Ben) is working on her directorial debut when she meets Jeevan (Sunny Wayne). Their romance reaches a point where practical decisions, including marriage, are on the cards. Things go awry when she has to take a call on motherhood.

Sara refuses to be a mother as she believes a woman isn’t a reproductive system. She revolts against a system that believes that motherhood is an inescapable part of a woman’s life.

While many films in the past have talked about a woman’s body, this film addresses topics around it in a light and easy-to-understand manner. The subject is handled in such a way that even the conservative at heart will find its ideas palatable.

Anna Ben carries the film on her shoulders. She impresses as a strong independent woman. As Sara’s partner, Sunny Wayne plays a good supporting role. Benny P Nayarambalam, Anna Benn’s real-life father, essays the same role on screen, and their rapport shows.

The film’s pace slips in the second half. Despite this quibble, ‘Sara’s’ is a decent watch. Jude Anthany Joseph gives another quality film even if it is not as absorbing as his earlier films ‘Ohm Shanthi Oshaana’ and ‘Oru Muthassi Gadha’.