'Disco Dancer' Mithun Chakraborty to get Dadasaheb Phalke Award for contribution to Indian cinema

Legendary Bengali actor Mithun Chakraborty, known for movies such as Disco Dancer, will be conferred the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced.

On a X post, Vaishnaw said "Mithun Da’s remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations!"

He added, "Honoured to announce that the Dadasaheb Phalke Selection Jury has decided to award legendary actor, Sh. Mithun Chakraborty Ji for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema."

Mithun will be presented the award at the 70th National Film Awards ceremony on October 8.

Mithun da, a former Rajya Sabha member and a Padma Bhushan recipient has moved to a life of politics now, earlier having sided with the TMC. He has now switched to BJP.

