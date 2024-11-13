Disha Patani says Korean content borrows a lot from Bollywood

<p>New Delhi: Actor Disha Patani, who is set to make her Tamil cinema debut with <em>Kanguva</em>, has opened up about her love for Japanese anime and Korean culture.</p><p>Anyone who follows the actor on social media has often seen her post reels of a weekend binge-watch session of anime (Japanese style of film and television animation) and work out to songs by Kai of Korean pop band EXO.</p>. <p>While the "emotional connection" in anime fascinates her, Patani believes content coming out of South Korea draws a lot from Bollywood.</p><p>"I have grown up watching anime as a kid and <em>DragonBallZ </em>and all these. I'm fascinated by anime. The storyline they have, I don't know if you can capture that in a film the way they emote, the kind of stories they have, whichever genre you enjoy. The emotional connection is unreal in most of the anime," the 32-year-old actor told PTI.</p><p>"Korea is great when it comes to filmmaking, series, and romance. I feel a lot of it is taken from Bollywood when you watch it. I love their music, fashion, culture and everything about it," she added.</p><p>Patani, who recently starred in a pivotal role in the superhit Telugu film <em>Kalki 2898 AD</em>, said she often ends up doing "less work" than she thinks she should.</p><p>"I really need to love something to do it or until I'm super happy. It's intuitive and if I don't get that feeling I can't do it. I wait for that feeling.</p><p>"It takes a lot of time but I am trying. I'm going to do a lot of work going forward... Working on <em>Kanguva</em> was a beautiful experience."</p><p>Also starring Suriya and Bobby Deol, <em>Kanguva </em>will hit the screens on November 14.</p>