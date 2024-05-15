Home
Disney+ Hotstar ropes in Kartik Aaryan for T20 World Cup 2024 campaign

The actor will promote Disney+ Hotstar's 'Free on mobile' offering for the tournament through the latest campaign 'Free For All, Har Match Har Ball', the company said in a statement.
PTI
Last Updated : 15 May 2024, 14:15 IST
New Delhi: Disney+ Hotstar on Wednesday said it has roped in actor Kartik Aaryan as the face of its campaign for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024.

The actor will promote Disney+ Hotstar's 'Free on mobile' offering for the tournament through the latest campaign 'Free For All, Har Match Har Ball', the company said in a statement.

The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 is co-hosted by the West Indies and the US. It kicks off on June 2 and the final will be played on June 29.

Published 15 May 2024, 14:15 IST
T20 World CupDisney+HotstarKartik Aaryan

