Disney resolves dispute with Scarlett Johansson over 'Black Widow' movie

Scarlett Johansson, Disney settle lawsuit over pay

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Oct 01 2021, 07:12 ist
  • updated: Oct 01 2021, 08:22 ist
Actress Scarlett Johansson. Credit: Reuters Photo

Walt Disney Co and actress Scarlett Johansson have resolved their legal dispute stemming from the release of her Marvel superhero movie "Black Widow," the company and the performer said jointly on Thursday.

The terms of their settlement were not disclosed.

Johansson, 36, sued Disney in July, accusing the company of breaching her contract when it offered the movie on streaming at the same time it was playing in theaters.

Her complaint, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, argued that the dual release strategy for "Black Widow" had reduced her compensation, which she said was to be based in part on box office receipts from what was supposed to be an exclusive run in cinemas.

Disney had countered at the time that there was "no merit" to the lawsuit and asserted that the studio had complied with terms of Johansson's contract.

"I'm very pleased that we have been able to come to a mutual agreement with Scarlett Johansson regarding 'Black Widow,'" Alan Bergman, content chairman for Disney Studios, said in a statement on Thursday.

Johansson said she, too, was happy to have resolved her differences with the company and looked forward to further collaboration.

"I'm incredibly proud of the work we've done together over the years and have greatly enjoyed my creative relationship with the team," her statement said. (

