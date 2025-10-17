<p>Looks like Diwali just isn’t Diwali without Pan-India sensation Sreeleela anymore. After taking over 2024 with her infectious charm and setting the festive season ablaze, the young sensation, who is flying the highest, has done it again. This year too, fans spotted her face lighting up firecracker boxes/anar bomb packets, proving once again that she’s truly the patakha everyone can’t get enough of. Not surprisingly, Sreeleela, remains the one of the most popular choice for patakhas, thanks to her connect with the masses.</p>.<p>Last year, Sreeleela became a national craze when her viral track Kissik from <em>Pushpa: The Rule</em> turned her into the festive season’s ultimate vibe. Now, as she is flying the highest and continues to be one of the most talked-about young stars even before her debut, the trend has repeated itself. Sreeleela's effortless crossover from regional fame to pan-India stardom makes her one of the most sought-after celebrities today.</p><p>Thanks to her infectious energy and alluring screen presence, Sreeleela is one of the new-age celebrities to watch out for and has become a bankable star, carving a niche space for herself in the industry. From ruling dance floors with songs like Kurchi Madathapetti and Kissik to becoming the name and face everyone associates with festive cheer, Sreeleela has built an unmatched connection with audiences. Once again, she’s proven, whether it’s on-screen or on the shelves, Sreeleela isn’t just lighting up the screen; she’s lighting up every Diwali in style.</p>.<p>On the professional front, Sreeleela is set to gearing up to make her much-anticipated Bollywood debut opposite Kartik Aaryan in Anurag Basu’s upcoming directorial. The diva is also prepping up for her next big Telugu release, <em>Mass Jathara,</em> alongside Ravi Teja, which is set to hit theatres on October 31st.</p>