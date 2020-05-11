Do you know the education background of Malayalam stars?

It's no secret that the Malayalam film industry is home to several powerhouse performers who enjoy a strong fan following. What many might not know is that quite a few Mollywood heartthrobs are well-educated and hold coveted degrees. Here is a look at the educational qualifications of M-town stars.
Get the best of news in your inbox everyday
GET IT
- Monday 11 May 2020
- updated: 6:07 pm IST
- E-Paper
- Classifieds
Mammootty | Malayalam cinema's 'Best Actor', Mammotty is an LLB from the Government Law College in Ernakulam and has practised law in Manjeri before eventually entering the film industry. (Credit: Facebook/@mammootty)
Mohanlal | Mohanlal, considered to be the undisputed 'Complete Actor' of Malayalam cinema, did his B.Com (Bachelor of Commerce) from Mahatma Gandhi College in Thiruvananthapuram. (Credit: Facebook/Mohanlal)
Dileep | Dileep pursued a degree in history from Maharaja's College in Ernakulam, where he developed an interest in mimicry. It's considered to be one of his biggest talents. (Credit: Facebook/Dileep)
Maqbool Salmaan | Dulquer's cousin Maqbool, who is a competent actor in his own right, studied Hotel Management from a private institute in Bengaluru before eventually entering Mollywood and fulfilling a cherished dream.(Credit: Facebook/MaqboolSalmaan)
Indrajith | Indrajith is a Computer Science engineer from a self-financing college located in the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu and worked at an IT company before entering the film industry withOomappenninu Uriyadappayyan. (Credit: Facebook/@IndrajithSukumaran)
Prithviraj |Versatile actor Prithiviraj pursued a bachelor's degree in Information Technology from Austria, where he successfully auditioned for the lead role inNandanamand began his film career. (Credit: Facebook/@Prithviraj)
Fahadh Faasil | Powerhouse performer Fahadh Faasil, considered to be the face of modern Malayalam cinema, has an MA (Master of Arts) in Philosophy from a reputed private university in Florida. (Credit: Facebook/Fahadh)
Tovino Thomas | Tovino has an engineering degree in electronics and communication from a noted college in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. (Credit: Facebook/TovinoThomas)
Dulquer Salmaan | The reel Gemini Ganesan holds a degree in Business Management from a noted university in the US and even worked in 'Uncle Sam's Land' for a while before making his debut withSecond Show. (Facebook/@DQSalmaan)
Nivin Pauly | The self-made hero pursued a B.Tech (Bachelor in Technology) from a private college in Angamaly and this helped him secure a job with an IT giant. (Credit: Facebook/@NivinPauly)