<p class="bodytext">Love manifests itself in many forms, and the most painful of those are one-sided. ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ is one such lopsided love story, where a powerful political scion, Vikramaditya Bhonsle (Harshvardhan Rane) falls in love with the heartthrob of Bollywood, Adaa Randhawa (Sonam Bajwa).</p>.<p class="bodytext">Used to getting what he wants, Vikram is oblivious to the difference between harassment and wooing, as he just can’t take no for an answer. After multiple failed attempts to convey her disinterest in him, and after the government fails her, Adaa puts out a rewad for anyone who can kill Vikram — a chance to bed with her. What happens next is for all to see, as love and hate battle each other in a slow-paced environment. In a bid to woo her, Vikram attempts to show his other side, after failing to win her over with his misogyny. It just feels like stalking on steroids.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The acting is below par and there is no real aura on screen. The dialogues are perhaps intended to evoke nostalgia but fall flat and just don’t strike a chord.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The saving grace is perhaps the music, with the soundtrack bringing some semblance of life to the story. The ending is a typical Bollywood one, where tragedy strikes and love finally blooms. One thing the makers have got right is the title, for sitting through the movie requires madness and immense patience.</p>