'Ekam' web-series review: Diverse stories from the Karavali region

Director:Sandeep P S and Sumanth Bhat
Cast:Prakash Raj, Raj B Shetty, Prakash Thumminad, Manasa Sudhir, Shine Shetty, Basuma Kodagu
Seven different short films set in the coastal belt of Karnataka come together as an anthology titled ‘Ekam’. Presented by Rakshit Shetty’s Paramvah Studios, the film takes you on a trip to the Karavali region to witness stories of compassion, empowerment, culture and tradition. The films begin with a powerful narration by Kishore against animated sequences.
‘Haarata’ (Flight), the first story in the series, is about the growing infatuation between a girl and a boy that gets bogged down by patriarchy. It takes an unexpected yet heartening turn in the climax.
‘Shoonya’ (Void), set in the forests of the Karavali has captivating images and sounds of the wild. However, with its slow-paced treatment, the 45-minute-film fails to hold the attention of the viewer. ‘Shoonya’ gives a peek into the caste discrimination of the region.
Raj B Shetty starrer ‘Dombarata’ (Masquerade) is about a Dubai-return Dhanaraja who aims to start a business of his own. The film explores electoral promises, bank conspiracies and superstitions.
Set against the backdrop of monsoons in the region, ‘Bhranti’ (Delusion), with its picturesque landscapes follows a school girl who is left in splits after a school experiment.
‘Swattu’ (Legacy), set in an areca-nut plantation and a heritage house of coastal Karnataka, delves into the consequences a woman has to face when a film star reveals his sex escapades.
Prakash Raj starrer ‘Poorvachara’ (Tradition) brings ashore a strange tradition where a living person considered dead has to walk to the pyre in a funeral procession.
The series features distinct flavours of Dakshina Kannada — bhootaradhane, fishmongers shouting bangude, bhootai, meen curry, the dialect and the landscapes.
Published 20 July 2024, 00:19 IST