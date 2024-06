Emily Blunt in talks for Steven Spielberg's next movie

Based on a story by Spielberg, the screenplay is written by longtime collaborator David Koepp, who previously collaborated with the director for Jurassic Park and Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull.

Spielberg last directed the semi-autobiographical The Fabelmans, which was released in 2022.

Blunt, 41, was most recently seen in The Fall Guy, co-starring Ryan Gosling. Her film credits also include critically-acclaimed and blockbusters like Edge of Tomorrow, A Quiet Place and Christopher Nolan's multiple Oscar-winning movie Oppenheimer.

Her upcoming movie is The Smashing Machine, opposite Dwayne Johnson.