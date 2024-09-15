Emmys return with 'Shogun' and 'The Bear' leading the pack

Los Angeles: Hollywood will dole out the annual Emmy Awards, the highest honors in television, on Sunday at a red-carpet ceremony where historical drama Shogun and restaurant tale The Bear are poised to dominate the night.

Shogun, a lavish epic about a power struggle in 17th-century Japan, is the frontrunner to take the night's top trophy for best drama series, according to awards pundits. Reigning best comedy champion The Bear is expected to claim that prize again.

Both shows debuted on the FX cable network and stream on Hulu, setting up a big night for owner Walt Disney and its TV chief Dana Walden.