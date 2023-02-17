A Bengaluru story with horror and laughs

Romancham

(Malayalam/Theatres)

Director: Jithu Madhavan

Cast: Soubin Shahir, Arjun Ashokan, Chemban Vinod Jose

Rating: 3/5

For someone who has seen friends and fellow students explore the Ouija board and its mysteries, Romancham (meaning goosebumps) is a walk down memory lane.

The film is based on some incidents from writer-director Jithu Madhavan's life. Soubhin Sahir’s character Jibi is inspired by him. Slotted as a horror-comedy, the film’s story involves seven youngsters — a group of employed and unemployed men and a failed businessman — trying to fit in Bengaluru in 2007. They live in a rented house, surviving on minimal groceries. Their mundane lives spark up when Jibi and his roommates try to “invite a spirit” through the Ouija board.

After nights of waiting and attempting to open a portal to another world, Anamika (the spirit) arrives and answers simple yet uneasy questions from Jibi and his roommates.

But, is Anamika real or a figment of their imagination? Does she have a larger plan? Are the things that happen to Jibi and each of his roommates real? One will have to watch the film to draw their own conclusions.

The film is an interesting attempt. One of the film’s biggest attractions is that apart from Soubin and Arjun Ashokan, the rest of the housemates are played by acclaimed YouTubers. Each of them does justice to their roles.

Soubin pulls off his role with much ease while Arjun plays Sinu, a challenging and eccentric character, with finesse. Chemban Vinod’s cameo is amusing and convincing.

The film is driven by humour than fear factor. The idea of unsold Western commodes owned by the failed businessman used as rice containers, seats, and even gifted at a local vendor’s wedding will leave you in splits.

Director Jithu plays attention to details to recreate the 2007 era, be it the cigarettes people smoked, the clothes they wore, and the bikes they rode. This makes the film relatable to those who stayed in the city during that period.

A good family entertainer, Romancham is further lifted by Sushin Shyam’s music. Staying true to its title, the film delivers some goosebumps moments too. It ends with a sweet moment, where photos of the seven friends from reel and real life are shared. Also, a second part is on its way!