A totally different experience: Kriti Sanon on 'Adipurush'

Actor Kriti Sanon, who plays the leading lady opposite Prabhas in the upcoming movie Adipurush, says that it is the 'most exciting' project of her career. In an Instagram chat with fans, the star added that working on the biggie has been a 'different' experience.

The Hindi-Telugu bilingual is directed by Tanhaji helmer Om Raut and marks his Tollywood debut. It is an adaptation of the Ramayana and features the Baahubali hero as Lord Ram. Kriti plays Sita while Saif Ali Khan essays the role of Ravan alias Lankesh. The film is backed by T-Series and may help the banner consolidate its standing in the South Indian markets.

Adipurush landed in a controversy when the Race actor said that it would show Ravan's 'humane' side and 'justify' his actions. The issue was resolved when Saif apologised for his remarks and clarified that the film will highlight the 'victory of good over evil'. Adipurush is likely to hit the screens next year.

Kriti, meanwhile, is going through a busy phase on the work front and will soon be seen in Mimi.

The film has been directed by Laxman Utekar, who rose to fame with Lukka Chuppi, and revolves around the sensitive issue of surrogacy. The cast includes Pankaj Tripathi, Manoj Pahwa and Sai Tamhankar. She is also working on Bhediya co-starring Varun Dhawan. The horror-comedy is being directed by Amar Kaushik of Stree fame and will release in theatres next April.

Prabhas, on the other hand, is awaiting the release of the romantic drama Radhe Shyam, directed by 'Jil' Radha Krishna Kumar. It stars Pooja Hegde as the leading lady and marks her first collaboration with 'Darling'. He also has Prabhas 21, co-starring Deepika Padukone and 'Megastar' Amitabh Bachchan, and Prashanth Neel's Salaar in his kitty. The buzz is that he may soon collaborate with War helmer Siddharth Anand for an actioner.