A young Deepika Padukone looks cute and unrecognisable in this old photo

An old photograph in which a young Deepika Padukone is seen sporting a frock is going viral on social media for all the right reasons. Fans feel that the priceless snap proves that DP was always a stunner and knew how to steal the spotlight.

The Denmark-born woman, who is daughter of badminton legend Prakash Padukone, made her Bollywood debut with the 2007 release Om Shanti Om and began a new chapter in life. The Farah Khan-helmed biggie emerged as a runaway hit and made her the talk of the town. She subsequently acted in films such as Jawaani Deewani, Housefull and Happy New Year and found a foothold in the industry. It was, however, the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directed Bajirao Mastani that propelled her to the big league. In 2018, she again hit the jackpot with Padmaavat and proved her mettle. The film, featuring Ranveer Singh as the vicious Alauddin Khilji, proved to be a money spinner despite releasing amid protests from a section of society.

Coming to the present, Deepika started off the year with Chhapaak that featured her in the role of an acid attack survivor. The film, directed by Meghna Gulzar, failed to do well at the box office despite receiving favourable reviews. Many feel it would have fared better had it not been released alongside the period-drama Tanhaji that featured Ajay Devgn and Kajol in the lead.

She will next be seen in the much-hyped 83 that revolves around the Indian team’s triumph in the 1983 Cricket World Cup. The film, helmed by Kabir Khan, features Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev and this has piqued curiosity. The magnum opus has a stellar cast that includes Tamil actor Jiiva, Punjabi hero Ammy Virk, Chirag Patil and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

83 was supposed to hit screens on April 10 but got postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.