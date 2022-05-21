Aamir Khan to release 'Laal Singh Chaddha' trailer at IPL final on May 29

Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan has chalked out a big, interesting and unique plan for the trailer launch of his eagerly awaited film 'Laal Singh Chaddha'.

Cricket and cinema enthusiasts are in for a twin treat as the trailer of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' will be launched on May 29 -- the day of the IPL finale.

A source close to the development reveals: "When it's Aamir Khan, it has to be grand and never heard before. The trailer of 'Laal Singh Chaddha' will be launched on May 29, the day of the IPL finale. Cashing in on the IPL fervour, the makers of the Aamir Khan-starrer has consciously decided to launch the trailer of their film, much to the surprise of the fans of cinema and cricket."

Expecting Aamir to do the unexpected has become the norm over the years. Be it experimenting with distinct characters, interesting subjects and out-of-the-box movie promotional ideas, the marketing genius of Bollywood likes everything to be perfect and puts a lot of thoughts into his marketing and promotional strategies of his films.

"It is the first time in the history of marketing and advertising world that the audience is going to witness a promotional asset launch during such a big live cricket ceremony. The trailer will stream live on television on Star Sports during the second strategic timeout of the finale match to be held on May 29 creating a revolution and new benchmark in the ad and marketing world. This is the first time ever that a film is going to have a grand trailer launch on the world television platform and sports world," the source adds.

Aamir is adept at making well-projected moves. Recently, the superstar had a fun and hilarious banter with the former Indian coach Ravi Shastri which opened a new space for memes and conversations on the internet.

Meanwhile, the songs from 'Laal Singh Chaddha' have already taken over the hearts and souls of fans.

Both 'Kahani' and 'Main Ki Karan?' are among the popular and most played songs in India today. Aamir's fans have lapped the music and lyrics of both the songs as they are eagerly awaiting to watch the film's trailer.