Ace Kannada producer KCN Chandrashekar no more

Veteran Kannada producer and distributor KCN Chandrashekar passed away on Sunday due to multiple organ failures. He was 69.

Chandrashekar, who was being treated at a private hospital, served as the president of Kannada Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) multiple times. He also headed the South Indian Film Chamber of Commerce (SIFCC).

His father KCN Gowda established the banner KCN Movies which produced and distrubuted some of the biggest blockbusters of the Kannada film industry. Chandrashekar, under the guidance of his father, carried forward the legacy of KCN Movies.

KCN Movies is credited for producing and distributing Dr Rajkumar classics like 'Kasturi Nivasa', 'Huliya Haalina Mevu', 'Daari Thappida Maga', and 'Babruvahana'. After venturing into distribution, he presented more than 200 films, including the famous Ambareesh-starrer 'Antha' (1981).

The KCN family found success in exhibiting as well. Two popular theatres in Bengaluru -- Urvashi and Navrang -- and one in Doddaballapura (Rajkamal theatre) were founded by the family. Chandrashekar's brother, KCN Mohan, is also a producer and owns the Navarang theatre in Rajajinagar.

He was a jury member in the Panaroma section of the National Film Awards. He was also a jury of the Karnataka State Film Awards panel. Chandrashekar served as a member of the Censor Board for six years.