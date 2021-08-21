Actor Kangana Ranaut begins shooting for 'Tejas'

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Aug 21 2021, 19:06 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2021, 19:49 ist
Actor Kangana Ranaut . Credit: AFP Photo

Kangana Ranaut on Saturday started shooting for her next film Tejas.

The film, being directed by Sarvesh Mewara, will see the actor playing the role of an Air Force Pilot.

In a post on Instagram, the 34-year-old actor shared the news along with a picture of herself with the director.

"On to my next mission #Tejas Starting today... Josh is soaring high thanks to my fabulous team @sarveshmewara @rsvpmovies," she wrote.

Tejas is produced by Ronnie Screwala’s RSVP Movies.

The 34-year-old actor recently wrapped filming for her action movie Dhaakad, which also stars Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta.

She is currently awaiting the release of Thalaivi, the biographical drama movie on the life of the late actor-politician J Jayalalithaa.

Ranaut will also star in Manikarnika Returns: The Legend Of Didda and a political drama, titled Emergency

Tejas
Kangana Ranaut
bollywood
Entertainment News

