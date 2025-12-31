Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Karnataka resorts seek scientific study on impact of safari on wildlife

In a letter addressed to the tourism minister, the Karnataka Eco-Tourism Resorts Association (KETRA) claimed that its members have suffered severe and quantifiable losses.
Last Updated : 30 December 2025, 21:18 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 December 2025, 21:18 IST
Karnataka Newswildlifesafari

Follow us on :

Follow Us