<p>Bengaluru: A month after the forest department suspended safari in Bandipur and Nagarhole tiger reserves in the wake of spurt in wildlife conflict, private resorts in the area claimed a revenue loss of Rs 3 crore everyday and urged the government to lift the suspension.</p>.<p>In a letter addressed to the tourism minister, the Karnataka Eco-Tourism Resorts Association (KETRA) claimed that its members have suffered severe and quantifiable losses. They said that while private resorts in the area suffered a loss of Rs 3 crore/day, Jungle Lodges and Forest Department lost Rs 30 lakh/day each. The state exchequer lost Rs 60-70 lakh/day, they said.</p>.<p>The resort owners cited the best practices adopted in Karnataka, the potential of safari as a conservation tool and "success" in mitigating the conflicts by capturing over 20 tigers from the affected regions to bat for the reopening of the safari.</p>.<p>Arjun Kapoor, co-founder of KETRA, said the department has been linked to two unrelated incidents to suspend safari. "The conflict incidents have increased due to a rise in the number of wild animals within the limited space. On the other hand, people in the villages are going to the field at night to switch on the motor, increasing the chances of an encounter," he said.</p>.<p>The letter stated that the livelihood of thousands of daily wagers and contractual staff dependent on eco tourism will be affected. It added that there was no scientific report backing a decision to ban safari.</p>.<p><strong>Conservation above tourism</strong></p>.<p>Sources in the forest minister's office said the closure of safari has helped in pooling resources to rescue problem animals. "The truth is that no conservation can succeed without cooperation from the villagers. Any animosity will only have negative impacts. After the ban on safari, there is near-full decline in conflict situations. This has to be considered before deciding on allowing business in sensitive areas," he said.</p>.<p><strong>Tourism image</strong></p>.<p>S Mahalingaiah, vice president of Karnataka Tourism Society (KTS), said wildlife tourism, along with heritage, was a unique selling proposition of Karnataka's tourism. "Within that, Mysuru's role is unique in that it acts as a major stopover in the tourism circuit. International tourists book tickets three to six months in advance to stay here for two-three days before proceeding to other states. That image has taken a hit now," he <br>said.</p>.<p>He said attributing the reduction in conflicts to the ban on safari was misplaced. "Safari is limited to less than 10% of the protected area. So, it didn't affect wildlife. A good scientific study is required to assess such matters," he said.</p>