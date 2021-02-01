BUDGET 2021
Myanmar army pledges fresh elections after coup Budget 2021 Live: Opposition slams Modi govt's 'fake' Budget with 'sell India' theme Implementing 'One Nation, One Ration Card' in 32 states Pensioners above 75 yrs exempted from ITR filing Agriculture infra fund increased to Rs 40,000 cr
LIC IPO to be completed in FY22
Rs 35,400 cr allocated for Covid-19 vaccines in FY22 Railway gets record Rs 1.1 lakh crore Govt allocates Rs 14,100 cr to Bengaluru's Namma Metro FY22 divestment target at Rs 1.75 lakh cr FM proposes raising FDI in insurance sector to 74% Budget 2021 | FM announces Urban Swachh Bharat 2.0 'Voluntary scrapping policy to phase out old vehicles'
Actor-singer IU joins the cast of Korean movie 'Broker'

Actor-singer IU joins the cast of Korean movie 'Broker'

'Broker' is likely to begin shoot this year

PTI
PTI, Seoul,
  • Feb 01 2021, 14:39 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 14:40 ist
Actor-singer IU. Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Actor-singer IU is set to star in Palm d'Or winning Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda's Korean language directorial debut, tentatively titled Broker.

Entertaiment website Soompi confirmed the news quoting a source close to the production.

"It is true that IU will be starring in the film," the insider told Soompi.

The actor, whose real name is Lee Ji-eun, has previously starred in popular dramas like My Mister, Hotel del Luna, and The Producers.

Kore-eda is best known for his acclaimed drama Shoplifters which won the director the Palm d'Or at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

His upcoming film also features Parasite star Song Kang-ho, Kingdom star Bae Doona and Gang Dong-wan of Peninsula fame.

Broker is a story about baby boxes, which are set up for people who are no longer able to provide for their babies to anonymously give them up.

Zip Cinema is producing with CJ Entertainment, the company which distributed Parasite in South Korea, is investing, handling local distribution and international sales.

Filming on Broker is expected to commence this year.

Meanwhile, IU is also set to star in the upcoming Korean film Dream, alongside Park Seo-joon, known for Oscar-winning film Parasite and series such as What's Wrong with Secretary Kim and Itaewon Class

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

korean movies
iu

What's Brewing

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 