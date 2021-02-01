Actor-singer IU joins the cast of Korean movie 'Broker'

Actor-singer IU is set to star in Palm d'Or winning Japanese director Hirokazu Kore-eda's Korean language directorial debut, tentatively titled Broker.

Entertaiment website Soompi confirmed the news quoting a source close to the production.

"It is true that IU will be starring in the film," the insider told Soompi.

The actor, whose real name is Lee Ji-eun, has previously starred in popular dramas like My Mister, Hotel del Luna, and The Producers.

Kore-eda is best known for his acclaimed drama Shoplifters which won the director the Palm d'Or at the 2018 Cannes Film Festival.

His upcoming film also features Parasite star Song Kang-ho, Kingdom star Bae Doona and Gang Dong-wan of Peninsula fame.

Broker is a story about baby boxes, which are set up for people who are no longer able to provide for their babies to anonymously give them up.

Zip Cinema is producing with CJ Entertainment, the company which distributed Parasite in South Korea, is investing, handling local distribution and international sales.

Filming on Broker is expected to commence this year.

Meanwhile, IU is also set to star in the upcoming Korean film Dream, alongside Park Seo-joon, known for Oscar-winning film Parasite and series such as What's Wrong with Secretary Kim and Itaewon Class.