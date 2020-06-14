Actor Sushant Singh Rajput commits suicide

Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide in Mumbai. He was found hanging in his apartment in Bandra. He was 34.

"The death of Sushant Singh Rajput is confirmed. Other details are being investigated, " said deputy commissioner of police Pranaya Ashok, the Mumbai Police spokesperson.

Coming from a humble background, he switched from TV to films and shot to fame with his Bollywood film MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, in which he essayed the role of the Indian wicketkeeper and skipper.

Read: Twitter reacts to Sushant Singh Rajput's death

He was in a relationship with co-actor Ankita Lokhande, that ended in 2016.Last week, Disha Salian, who used to manage Sushant's work, ended her life.

His debut show was Star Plus's romantic drama Kis Desh Mein Hai Meraa Dil (2008), followed by an award-winning performance in Zee TV's popular soap opera Pavitra Rishta (2009–11).

Also Read: Sushant Singh Rajput's stint with TV, films

He participated in reality shows - Jhalak Dikhala Ja (2010-11) and Zara Nachke Dikha (2010).

He worked on Bollywood films Kai Po Che!, Shuddh Desi Romance (2013), PK (2014), Detective Byomkesh Bakshi (2015), MS Dhoni: The Untold Story (2016), Raabta (2017), Welcome to New York, Kedarnath (2018), Sonchiriya, Chhichore and Drive (2019).

"It is shocking, I have no words," said Arun Pandey, who produced the film on Dhoni. "He was a perfectionist. Essaying the role of MS Dhoni was not easy... he worked nine months and practiced for the role," he said.