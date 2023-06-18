'Adipurush' earns Rs 240 crore in 2 days at global box office

'Adipurush' earns Rs 240 crore in at global box office

The multilingual 3D spectacle, which was released on Friday amid much fanfare, has been under fire over its colloquial language.

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  Jun 18 2023, 15:07 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2023, 15:07 ist
The film stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan). It is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series. Credit: IANS Photo

 Adipurush, a retelling of the mythological epic Ramayana fronted by Prabhas, has raised Rs 240 crore at the worldwide box office, the makers claimed on Sunday.

Production banner T-Series said the Om Raut-directed film minted Rs 100 crore globally on the second day of its release.

Also Read | They could have been careful: 'Ramayan' director Moti Sagar on 'Adipurush' backlash
 

"Adipurush continues to mesmerise audiences worldwide, surpassing expectations with a bumper opening of ₹140 crore on Day 1, it adds ₹100 CR on Day 2, taking the total collection to a phenomenal ₹240 CR in just two days! Jai Shri Ram," T-Series said in a statement posted on its official Twitter page.

The film stars Prabhas as Raghav (Ram), Kriti Sanon as Janaki (Sita) and Saif Ali Khan as Lankesh (Raavan). It is produced by Bhushan Kumar of T-Series.

The multilingual 3D spectacle, which was released on Friday amid much fanfare, has been under fire over its colloquial language. Its Hindi dialogue writer Manoj Muntashir Shukla on Sunday issued a statement saying the makers have decided to "revise some of the dialogues" and the amended lines will be added to the film by this week.

Adipurush is also produced by Krishan Kumar, Raut, Prasad Sutar, and Rajesh Nair of Retrophiles, Pramod, and Vamsi of UV Creations.

The film has been released in Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Tamil as well.

