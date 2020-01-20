Ajay Devgn's 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' becomes a big hit: 3 key takeaways

The Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan starrer Tanhaji, which arrived in theatres on Jan. 10, 2020, has emerged as a runaway hit at the box office and has exceeded expectations. The buzz is that it might even breach the Rs 200 crore mark soon, which proves that it is the choice of the masses. The film's stellar success has re-established the Singham hero as a synonym for success while highlighting some key industry trends. Here are the main takeaways from the movie's sensational (theatrical) run.

Ajay Devgn's time is now

Devgn tasted success with his 2018 release Raid, which emerged as a big surprise hit. He continued his good run in 2019 when De De Pyaar De and the multi-starrer Total Dhamaal did well at the box office. The phenomenal response to Tanhaji once again bears testimony to his star power, proving that he is a box office king in his own right.

Saif is a bankable baddie

With Tanhaji raking in the moolah, Saif has managed to get a clean hit after a long time. Moreover, most critics have praised the Hum Tum actor for stealing the show with his spot-on portrayal of the ferocious Mughal general Udaybhan Singh Rathore. This proves that 'Chhote Nawab', who had previously played the antagonist in the sensational hit Omkara, is a pro at being mean on the big screen.

The masses matter

Tanhaji released alongside Chhapaak and sidelined the Deepika Padukone starrer big time. While the Meghna Gulzar-helmed film opened on a fair note, it never clicked with the masses, perhaps due to the fact that it dealt with a sensitive issue and lacked commercial elements. On the other hand, Tanhaji scored big in the mass centres, especially in Maharashtra, due to a variety of reasons and ruled the box office from day one.