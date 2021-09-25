Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Sooryavanshi' to hit the screens this Diwali

Bollywood star Akshay Kumar's upcoming movie Sooryavanshi is set to hit the screens this Diwali, director Rohit Shetty confirmed on Saturday. The filmmaker thanked Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for permitting movie theatres to reopen from October 22 and asked fans to be ready for a 'massy' treat this festive season.

This will be Akshay's second release of the year. He was last seen in the spy-thriller Bellbottom, which did not hit the screens in Maharashtra. It featured him in the role of a secret agent and catered to the urban audience. It was directed by Ranjit Tiwari and had an impressive cast that included Vaani Kapoor, Adil Hussain and Lara Dutta. Bellbottom made a decent impact at the box office given the fact that it was released amid Covid restrictions but did not break even.

Sooryavanshi is touted to be an actioner and revolves around the journey of a deadly cop. It caters to the mass audience and has all the commercial elements--right from songs to punch dialogues-- that fans associate with 'masala' movies. It stars Katrina Kaif as the leading lady and reunites her with 'Akki'. Their chemistry is likely to be a highlight of Sooryavanshi. The biggie has a star-studded cast that includes Ranveer Singh, Ajay Devgn and Jackie Shroff.

Akshay is, meanwhile going through a busy phase on the work front. The star is working on the Hindi remake of the Kollywood hit Raatchasan, which reunites him with the makers of Bellbottom. He will soon be seen in the period drama Prithviraj, which features him in the role of the legendary king Raj Pithora. He also has Rakshabandhan and Atrangi Re in his kitty. Atrangi Re has been directed by Anand L RaI and is likely to appeal to those familiar with the Hindi heartland.

Rohit, on the other hand, is working on Cirkus. The film is touted to be a comedy and features Ranveer Singh and Pooja Hegde as the lead pair.