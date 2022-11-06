Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor blessed with baby girl!

Celebrity couple Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor became parents to a baby girl on Sunday.

"It's a girl. Alia arrived at 7.30 am for the delivery," an insider said.

Visuals of Neetu Kapoor and Soni Razdan arriving at the hospital surfaced online a few hours ago. The grannies-to-be joined Ranbir at the hospital who was with Alia during labour.

Alia reportedly underwent a C-section surgery and both the baby and new mom are said to be doing well.

Alia, known for her works in films like Raazi, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Darlings announced her pregnancy two months after marriage. She took to Instagram and posted a picture from an ultrasound session at a hospital with Ranbir Kapoor in June 2022. "Our baby.... coming soon," she captioned the Instagram post.



The celebrity couple Ranbir and Alia got married in an intimate ceremony in April this year, after dating for years.

Ever since Alia’s pregnancy announcement, fans and well-wishers have been eagerly waiting for the good news from the Kapoor family.

On the work front, Alia will be next seen in Karan Johar's directorial venture Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. She also shot her Hollywood debut Heart Of Stone in London.

Ranbir will be seen in Luv Ranjan's untitled movie and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal.