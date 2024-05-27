Kavya Maran in tears after SRH's loss in the IPL final, visuals go viral!

The IPL 2024 final was a night of high-octane drama with emotions running high from both the sides, culminating in the Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) registering a comfortable win over the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets. However, amidst the jubilation celebration in the KKR camp, a poignant moment caught the attention of millions when SRH owner Kavya Maran failed to stop herself from bursting into tears.
An emotional Kavya was seen waving towards the crowd and clapping for KKR. The video of her reaction after the match has gone viral on social media. The emotional response of Kavya Maran garnered massive attention online and became one of the most shared and discussed topic on the internet.
These visuals that captured the heartfelt moment of Kavya getting too emotional and bursting into tears as her team lost the final match. These poignant visuals quickly spread across social media, evoking an array of empathy and support from fans and followers across the globe.
Even the Bollywood Shahenshah, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and expressed his regret that SRH suffered a crushing defeat. He said that he was disappointed to see the team lose and felt sad at seeing Kavya cry.
Netizens appreciated her support for the team and highlighted that such moments reflect the true spirit of the game, where victories and losses are deeply felt by everyone involved.
Kavya is one of the owners who has graced the IPL matches with her constant presence for SRH, often seen cheering enthusiastically from the stands.
Published 27 May 2024, 10:59 IST