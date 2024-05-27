Kavya Maran in tears after SRH's loss in the IPL final, visuals go viral!

These visuals that captured the heartfelt moment of Kavya getting too emotional and bursting into tears as her team lost the final match. These poignant visuals quickly spread across social media, evoking an array of empathy and support from fans and followers across the globe.

Even the Bollywood Shahenshah, Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and expressed his regret that SRH suffered a crushing defeat. He said that he was disappointed to see the team lose and felt sad at seeing Kavya cry.

Netizens appreciated her support for the team and highlighted that such moments reflect the true spirit of the game, where victories and losses are deeply felt by everyone involved.

Kavya is one of the owners who has graced the IPL matches with her constant presence for SRH, often seen cheering enthusiastically from the stands.