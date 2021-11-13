Alia Bhatt's cryptic answer about her marriage plans with Ranbir

Here's what Alia said about wedding plans with Ranbir

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Nov 13 2021, 21:21 ist
  • updated: Nov 13 2021, 22:38 ist
Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Credit: PTI Photo

Alia Bhatt put all rumours to rest with regard to her relationship with Ranbir Kapoor, when she posted an adorable picture of herself with Ranbir on Diwali.

After leaving fans excited with the picture, Alia left them with a cryptic answer pertaining to her marriage plans with Ranbir.

The actress recently uploaded a video on her YouTube channel which documents a normal day in her life. The video starts off with the actress driving to a studio for an advertisement shoot with her best friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor. Alia answers the fan questions throughout the course of the video.

At one instance, a social media user inquired about her screensaver to which the actress replied by turning the phone screen towards the camera to show a glimpse of her picture with Ranbir.

While she answered questions with regards to her inspiration, the experience of the shoot and how she deals with trolls, there was one question which was being asked over and over again; as to when she will tie the knot.

Alia took the names of a select few users who asked the question and without giving a concrete answer to the question, the actress simply shrugged, leaving it to the people's imagination.

