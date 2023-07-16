All too well for US economy, thanks to Taylor Swift

She has made it to the Grammys, she has made it to the Billboards but the pop icon Taylor Swift would not have in her wildest dreams imagined that she would ever make it to the US Federal Reserve report published on July 12.

Singer Taylor Swift made her cameo in the US Federal Reserve’s Beige Book due to the significant impact the pop star has made on the economy of the US during her Eras tour—one of the most expansive tours with 131 concerts spread across five continents.

A beige book comprises the economic conditions of the country and is published eight times a year.

How does a music concert impact the economy you ask?

Well, the report pointed out that hotel booking in Philadelphia had hit their highest since the pandemic had begun and credited the surge in demand to Swift’s concert.

“Despite the slowing recovery in tourism in the region overall, one contact highlighted that May was the strongest month for hotel revenue in Philadelphia since the onset of the pandemic, in large part due to an influx of guests for the Taylor Swift concerts in the city,” the report read.

The Blank Space singer performed in Philadelphia on May 12, 13 and 14.

The Blank Space singer performed in Philadelphia on May 12, 13 and 14.

Prior to Philadelphia, ‘Choose Chicago’, a tourism bureau had credited Swift’s concert for breaking “all-time hotel records in Chicago,” clarifying that this was not just a post-pandemic high but the highest ever in the history of the city.

Prior to Philadelphia, 'Choose Chicago', a tourism bureau had credited Swift's concert for breaking "all-time hotel records in Chicago," clarifying that this was not just a post-pandemic high but the highest ever in the history of the city.

While we all know that Taylor Swift is adding great value to our playlists, the fact that she is also adding to the economy is what sets the 33-year-old star apart.