Amitabh Bachchan takes lift on stranger's bike to beat traffic

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan took a ride on a stranger’s bike on Sunday to avoid heavy traffic and reach his work location on time.

Bachchan shared the picture of the same on his Instagram profile captioning it as, “Thank you for the ride buddy..don’t know you..but you obliged and got me on time to the location of work..faster and in avoidance of the unsolvable traffic jams..thank you capped, shorts and yellow T-shirt owner.”

Apart from thanking the stranger, Bachchan wrote in his blog that the bike ride reminded him of his college days when he used to go on group picnics.

He has the desire to drive to the work location but it frustrates him when people break traffic rules by not following traffic signals, not wearing helmets, and driving rashly, he wrote.

The actor on Sunday was on his way to the sets of his next project K, a sci-fi action film starring Deepika Padukone, Disha Patani, and Prabhas.

After he shared the pictures of his Sunday ride with the stranger on Instagram, actor Rohit Bose Roy commented, “You are the cooooolest dude on Earth Amit ji! Love you.”