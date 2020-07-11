Big B Covid-19 positive: Stars say 'get well soon'

Amitabh Bachchan tests positive for Covid-19: Bollywood stars wish him a speedy recovery

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 11 2020, 23:52 ist
  • updated: Jul 12 2020, 00:18 ist
Amitabh Bachchan. Credit: File Photo

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for Covid-19, much to the shock of his well-wishers. Confirming the same, ‘Megastar’ tweeted that he has been admitted to a hospital (Nanavati) and urged those who came in contact with him over the past 10 days to get tested.

“T 3590 -I have tested CoviD positive .. shifted to Hospital .. hospital informing authorities .. family and staff undergone tests , results awaited .. All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested,” (sic) read the tweet.

Several popular names from the film industry reacted to the development and wished Big B a speedy recovery.

Bachchan, who began his career with Saath Hindustani (1969), is regarded as one of biggest and most decorated names in the film industry. He is considered to be a star attraction even today, which bears testimony to his impressive body of work.

He was recently seen in the Shoojit Sircar –helmed Gulabo Sitabo, which released directly on Amazon Prime Video. The film, featuring Ayushmann Khurrana as the parallel lead, received rave reviews from most critics and is considered to be a success.

Bachchan currently has Jhund and Chehere (co-starring Emraan Hashmi) in his kitty. He will also be seen in the much-hyped Brahmastra, which stars Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor as the lead pair

Amitabh Bachchan
bollywood
Coronavirus
covid -19

