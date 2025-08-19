Menu
Belagavi house collapse: 50-year-old woman dies after being trapped under rubble; 2 sustain injuries

Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan said that compensation will be given to the next kin of the deceased. As per NDRF and SDRF norms, free treatment will be provided to the injured.
Last Updated : 19 August 2025, 14:06 IST
Published 19 August 2025, 14:06 IST
