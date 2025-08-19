Belagavi house collapse: 50-year-old woman dies after being trapped under rubble; 2 sustain injuries

<p>Belagavi: A 50-year-old was killed after her house, which had become fragile, collapsed during heavy rainfall here. Identified as Fareeda Tanwad, the woman was trapped under the rubble as the structure collapsed on Tuesday.</p><p>The incident was reported from the Sangamnagar area of the Gokak town in the district.</p><p>While Fareeda died, two other family members sustained injuries. They are said to be out of danger.</p>.Holiday declared for schools, PU colleges in parts of Belagavi district due to heavy rains.<p>Gokak Town police has registered a case.</p><p>Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan said that compensation will be given to the next kin of the deceased. As per NDRF and SDRF norms, free treatment will be provided to the injured.</p>