'Andaz Apna Apna' producer Vinay Sinha dead, Aamir Khan remembers filmmaker

Filmmaker Vinay Sinha, best known for producing cult comedy "Andaz Apna Apna", has died. He was 74.

Sinha passed away on Friday at Holy Family Multispeciality Hospital in suburb Bandra here, his daughter Priti Sinha said.

"He had a heart history but he was working then also. He was hospitalised two weeks ago for stomach ache. He was alright and was going to be discharged yesterday but he passed away in his sleep last afternoon," she told PTI.

The last rites of the producer were performed on Friday and a prayer meeting will be held on January 28.

Superstar Aamir Khan, who starred along side Salman Khan in the 1994 Rajkumar Santoshi-directed movie, was one of the first from the film fraternity to pay tributes to Sinha.

"Saddened to hear about the demise of Vinayji, the producer of 'Andaz Apna Apna'. It will remain one of my most memorable experiences and films. My heartfelt condolences to Vinayji's family. May his soul rest in peace," he posted on Twitter.

Veteran actor Kabir Bedi mourned Sinha's demise on the microblogging site.

"Deeply saddened by the passing of my dear friend Vinay Sinha, who gave Bollywood one of its most enduring comedies, 'Andaz Apna Apna', and gave me a friendship that endured from my earlier days in Bollywood. Eternal love and respect for you," he tweeted.

Sinha was also the man behind popular Hindi films such as "Ameer Aadmi Gharib Aadmi", "Naseeb" and "Chor Police".