Anup Jalota makes debut in English with 'Love Grows'

Anup Jalota makes debut in English with 'Love Grows'

The song is composed and sung by Jalota and the music has been arranged by music composer Jolly Mukherjee

IANS
IANS, Mumbai,
  • Mar 01 2022, 16:45 ist
  • updated: Mar 01 2022, 16:45 ist
Veteran singer Anup Jalota. Credit: IANS Photo

Veteran singer Anup Jalota who is known for singing bhajans and spiritual songs, has made his debut in English with Love Grows.

The incident behind him making his debut in English language singing is Paramita Mukherjee Mullick, an internationally-acclaimed award-winning poetess and authoress who has so far written eight books. She was instrumental in the whole story behind the song.

Paramita voiced her desire to Jalota that she wanted one of her poems to be made into a song by him. So they zeroed in on 'Love Grows' and a new song was born. It's also the first song of Paramita to be made into a video and her recitation has added substance to the music video.

The song is composed and sung by Jalota and the music has been arranged by music composer Jolly Mukherjee.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Entertainment News
singer

What's Brewing

Great escape to the west: 19 hours of hope

Great escape to the west: 19 hours of hope

Why Putin’s claim to rid Ukraine of Nazis is absurd

Why Putin’s claim to rid Ukraine of Nazis is absurd

Plastic ingestion threatens India's dolphins, gharials

Plastic ingestion threatens India's dolphins, gharials

How not to help a friend in need

How not to help a friend in need

TikTok videos get longer in challenge to YouTube

TikTok videos get longer in challenge to YouTube

Russia's nuclear force, the world's biggest

Russia's nuclear force, the world's biggest

 