Archana Kalpathi dismisses rumours of AGS Entertainment producing Ajith Kumar’s next movie

A few websites recently reported that Ajith Kumar is set to collaborate with filmmaker Sudha Kongara for a movie to be bankrolled by AGS Entertainment much to the delight of movie buffs. Archana Kalpathi, the CEO of the production company, on Thursday (September 10) dismissed the ‘fake news’ and said that the company has not signed any projects of late.

“We have not signed any projects for 2020. Saw some fake news making the rounds so just wanted to clarify on behalf of @Ags_production,” she tweeted.

AGS Entertainment, which has been a major player in the Tamil film industry for quite some time, hit the jackpot when the 2019 release Bigil emerged as a runaway hit at the box office, receiving rave reviews from the masses.

The film, starring Vijay in the role of a soccer coach, marked Thalapathy’s third collaboration with top director Atlee and hit the right notes with its effective presentation. The cast included Nayanthara, Jackie Shroff and Yogi Babu. It was released alongside Karthi’s Kaithi during Diwali.

Coming back to Ajith, he was last seen in the H Vinoth-directed Nerkonda Paarvai that featured him in the role of a lawyer. The film, a remake of the Amitabh Bachchan starrer Pink, revolved around the need to respect a woman’s choice and highlighted how 'no means no’. The film had a stellar cast that included Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang, Rangaraj Pandey and Vidya Balan.

‘Thala’ will soon be resuming work on the eagerly-awaited Valimai, which marks his second consecutive collaboration with Vinoth. The film, backed by Nerkonda Paarvai producer Boney Kapoor, features the Viswasam star in a new avatar and is to be a feast for the aam janta. Major portions of the biggie have been shot in exotic locations and this means the film will have an international look and feel.

It is likely to hit screens in 2021.