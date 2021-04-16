Arjun Rampal has a good sense of humour, enjoyed working with him: Actor Gayathiri Iyer

Actor Gayathiri Iyer, who will soon be seen opposite actor Arjun Rampal in the upcoming Bollywood movie Penthouse, says that she enjoyed working with the Bollywood heart-throb and loved his sense of humour.

"Arjun comes across as a fairly serious person but the reality is different. He has a good sense of humour and I felt quite comfortable working with him," she told DH in an exclusive interview.

The film has been directed by Abbas-Mustan, the duo behind popular thrillers such as Humraaz and Race, and is expected to cater to an urban audience The actor says that working with them was a dream come true as she is a fan of their brand of storytelling.

"Their movies have a cult following as they are high on the style quotient and have action scenes," added Gayathri.

Penthouse is touted to be a thriller that revolves around what happens when five friends find a dead body in their house. It is expected to feature grey characters and several twists. The biggie has a star-studded cast that includes Bobby Deol, Naagin actor Mouni Roy and newcomer Pranati Rai Prakash. It will be released on the popular streaming platform Netflix later this year.

The film comes at a time when digital platforms have emerged as an alternative to theatres due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Films such as Gulabo Sitabo, Dil Bechara, and Nani's V released digitally and skipped the theatrical route. This allowed them to reach a wider audience at a time when theatres were shut. It remains to be seen whether Penthouse adds a new dimension to the 'OTT revolution'



Gayathri meanwhile is going through a busy phase on the work front. The actor, who made her Bollywood debut with the Ajay Devgn-starrer Raid, was planning to take up more Hindi films but that did not happen due to the pandemic.

"I definitely plan to do more work in Bollywood once things improve," she said

The star, who garnered attention with her work in the Telugu movie Six and the Kannada movie Jaggu Dada, is also hoping to continue her journey in South Indian cinema in the months to come.