'Beast' day 2 box office collection: Did Vijay-starrer pass the 'KGF Chapter 2' test?

Kollywood star Vijay's latest movie Beast, which hit the screens on April 13, collected nearly Rs 26 crore on the opening day despite mixed reviews. It garnered a fair deal of attention due to its well-executed action scenes and Thalapathy's impressive screen presence. So, did this help the movie put up good numbers on its second day? Here's the detailed report.

Day 2 collection report

Beast remained strong on April 14 despite facing stiff competition from the pan-India movie KGF Chapter 2, which features Yash and Sanjay Dutt in the lead. Its day 2 collection is likely to be between Rs 14 crore and Rs 20 crore, according to initial estimates. If this is indeed the case, it will cross the Rs 40 crore-mark in two days flat.

Impressive in Chennai

Beast collected Rs 1.96 crore in Chennai on its first day to emerge as the best opener in that market post the pandemic. The movie did well on Thursday as 'Thalapathy' fans flocked to theatres to watch their favourite mass hero in action. The day 2 collection is likely to be between Rs 1.4 crore to Rs 1.7 crore as per initial estimates. Chennai has always been a Vijay stronghold, something that became clear when Bigil collected an impressive Rs 1.8 crore on on its first day despite releasing alongside Karthi's Kaithi.

About Beast

Beast is an action-thriller that features Vijay in the role of a 'soldier' who finds himself in the middle of an attack on a mall. He soon shows his true colours, taking everyone by surprise. The film has been directed by Nelson, who previously wielded the microphone for the well-received Kolamaavu Kokila and Doctor. The cast includes Pooja Hegde, Yogi Babu and noted filmmaker Selvaraghavan.

The way ahead

Beast is likely to put up good numbers over its extended first weekend mainly because of Vijay's popularity among the masses. It may, however, not be able to reach its potential as KGF 2 is making waves in Tamil Nadu. The fact that the word of mouth is mixed too may go against it once the initial buzz dies down.