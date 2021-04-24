Birth anniversary special: When Rajkumar acted in a Telugu movie

The legendary Rajkumar was arguably one of the most celebrated actors in the Kannada film industry and enjoyed a strong fan following due to his body of work. While everyone is aware of his role in establishing Sandalwood as a force to be reckoned with, not many know that he once acted in a Telugu film.



'Annavru' made his Tollywood debut with the 1954 release Kalahasti Mahatyam, a remake of his maiden Kannada film Bedara Kannappa. The film was directed by H L N Simha and revolved around the life of a Shiva devotee. It opened to an overwhelming response in Andhra Pradesh and emerged as a big hit. The cast included Lingamurthy, Kumari and theatre artiste Padmanabham. Kalahasti Mahatyam proved to be the only Telugu film of Rajkumar's career as he soon decided to work exclusively in films made in Kannada.

Interestingly, Bedara Kannappa was later remade in Telugu once again as Bhakta Kannappa with Tollywood legend Krishnam Raju in the lead. It did extremely well at the box office, emerging as a 'blockbuster'.

Also Read | Rajkumar death anniversary: When 'Annavru' floored Chiranjeevi with his humility

Coming to the present, Rajkumar is no more but he lives on through his work. His life is the subject of several doctoral theses in Karnataka, which proves that he will never be forgotten.

His sons Puneeth and Shivarajkumar are an integral part of Kannada cinema, which has helped in keeping the legacy alive. Shivanna has given Sandalwood some of its biggest hits--right from Anand to Om. The 'Powerstar', on the other hand, has acted in hits such as Appu and Raajakumara

Raghavendra too has made his presence felt over the years by producing popular films such as Anna Bond and Jackie. Some of his notable films as an actor include Ammana Mane and Aadisidaata

Rajkumar's popular song Jokae was reused in the 2018 blockbuster KGF, starring 'Rocking Star' Yash and Srinithi Shetty, and became quite popular.