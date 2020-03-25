Bollywood supports ‘lockdown’ as India fights COVID-19 outbreak

Several popular names from the Hindi film industry praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for “locking down” India for three weeks amid the novel coronavirus pandemic. They urged the aam janta to cooperate with authorities and help the nation win the war against the COVID-19 outbreak. Here are the top reactions
Taapsee Pannu
21 days ! Not a lot for us in return of our lives. Let’s do this everyone !
And hopefully by the end of THIS lockdown we surely will have a reason n time to celebrate. Until then let’s get through one day at a time. (Credit: Facebook/@taapsee)
R Madhavan
Ha ha ha .. Manzoor hai.. desh aur Maanav hith mein -Manzoor hai. (Credit: Twitter/@ActorMadhavan)
Kajal Aggarwal
21 days is the perfect amount of time to break old habits,make new ones and set new routines.I’ve already enrolled for online courses,increased my reading,meditation,cooking+household chores n spending quality time with fam.Tell me how you’re going to use your time productively? (Credit: Twitter/@MsKajalAggarwal)
Rakul Preet
LOCKDOWN!! Please don’t panic and read the govt guidelines . Essentials will be available ! INDIA will win this war against #coronavirus . #StayAtHomeSaveLives #StayHomeIndia #StaySafe.And it takes 21days to change a habit. So take up your old incomplete resolutions and make them happen now. You have all the time in the world to learn new things , adapt a healthier lifestyle. Let’s see a NEW INDIA with a more RESPONSIBILE approach to coexist happily. (Credit: Twitter/@Rakulpreet)
Ronnie Screwvala
And it’s a lockdown not a curfew which means - essential services will be always available - but the Govt wants the right to haul people up if they continue to roam around or gather in groups - stay INSIDE your home not just At home ! No kids playing in compounds or landings ! (Credit:Twitter/@RonnieScrewvala)