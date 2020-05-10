Boney Kapoor says ‘Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari’ was a special movie for Sridevi

Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor congratulated the team behind the yesteryear classic Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari as the film the completed 30 years on Saturday (May 9). He said the the clut hit was a ‘special’ flick for his wife and leading actress Sridevi while thanking everyone for the success. He shared a still from the movie in which the ‘Last Empress’ is seen in a stunning avatar and this created a great deal of buzz among movie buffs.

Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari was always a very special film for my wife Sridevi. In gratitude to @KChiruTweets, @Ragavendraraoba, #AshwiniDutt @VyjayanthiFilms and the entire team on #30YearsOfJVAS.@SrideviBKapoor pic.twitter.com/IZdLwqFcVc — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) May 9, 2020

Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari, directed by K Raghavendra Rao, was fantasy drama that featured Sridevi and ‘Megastar’ Chiranjeevi in the lead. It emerged emerged as a commercial success and soon attained a cult following. The movie had a strong supporting cast that included Brahmanandam, Rami Reddy and Bollywood legend Amrish Puri.

Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari was later dubbed in Hindi as AadmI Aur Apsara to capitalise on Sridevi’s popularity in Bollywood.

Recently, it was rumoured that the film would get a sequel with Ram Charan and Janhvi Kapoor in the lead. However, the producers shot down the speculation but added that it would be nice if such a thing happens someday.

Coming back to Boney, he added a new dimension to his career when he produced Nerkonda Paarvai (the Tamil remake of Pink). The H Vinoth-helmed film, starring Ajith Kumar and Shraddha Srinath, emerged as a hit and received rave reviews from the target audience. He will soon be restrating the shoot of Valimai, which reunites him with ‘Thala’ and the Theeran director. The movie is touted to be an action-thriller and features the Veeram hero in a new avatar. It has been shot in exotic locations and is likely to have a international feel to it. Boney has also shown interest in launching Ajith in Bollywood, which has piqued curiosity.

