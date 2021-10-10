Chiranjeevi-starrer 'Acharya' to hit the screens on February 4, 2022

Actor Chiranjeevi' took to Twitter on Saturday (October 9) to announce that his upcoming movie Acharya will hit the screens on February 4, 2022. He shared a poster from the biggie, giving fans a reason to rejoice. The makers appear to have chosen a safe date for the flick as it will open in theatres nearly three weeks after the Sankranti releases As such, it is likely to face limited competition from them.

That said, a section of the audience feels that this is a risk as February is a bit of a dry phase for the Telugu film industry. Yatra and Jaanu are two of the most notable February releases that failed to live up to expectations despite positive reviews. It remains to be seen whether 'Chiru' is able to buck the trend.

Acharya is touted to be an actioner and it revolves around the journey of a 'saviour'. The film has mass elements and is likely to be a treat for 'Mega' fans. The biggie stars actor Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady and marks her second collaboration with Chiranjeevi. The two had previously collaborated for Khaidi No 150. The cast includes Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde, Sonu Sood and Kishore. It has been directed by Koratala Siva.

Chiranjeevi, meanwhile, is working on Bhola Shankar, a remake of the Tamil biggie Vedalam. It is being directed by Meher Ramesh, who previously made films such as Shadow and Bila, and is touted to ve a gamechanger for him. It stars Keerthy Suresh as Chiranjeevi's reel sister and is her first film with the mass hero. The Tagore actor also has Godfather, a remake of the Mollywood blockbuster Lucifer, in his kitty. The film is being directed by Tamil filmmaker Mohan Raja and will cater to the masses. It, however, is likely to be a bit different from the Malayalam version as the script may be tweaked to suit Chiranjeevi's image.