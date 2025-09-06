<p>Wayanad: A 45-year-old man died from amoebic meningoencephalitis, a rare and often fatal brain infection, while undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, health officials said on Saturday.</p>.<p>The deceased was identified as Ratheesh, a native of Sultan Bathery here.</p>.<p>He was also suffering from cardiac issues, they said.</p>.<p>As many as 11 people are now under treatment at the medical college in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/kozhikode">Kozhikode</a> with the symptoms of the disease, the officials added.</p>.Spurt in 'brain-eating' amoeba infections in Kerala; 8 confirmed cases, two deaths this year.<p>Three persons had succumbed to amoebic brain fever in the state in August.</p>.<p>In view of the deaths, the Kerala Health department recently issued special guidelines for the treatment of amoebic meningoencephalitis, the rare brain infection caused by free-living <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/amoeba">amoeba </a>in contaminated waters.</p>.<p>According to health officials, amoebic meningoencephalitis is primarily contracted through swimming or bathing in contaminated water. A total of 42 cases have been reported across Kerala this year, they added.</p>