Rare brain infection claims one more life in Kerala

As many as 11 people are now under treatment at the medical college in Kozhikode with the symptoms of the disease, the officials added.
Last Updated : 06 September 2025, 08:29 IST
Published 06 September 2025, 08:29 IST
India NewsKeralaAmoeba

