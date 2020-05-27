‘Coronavirus’ trailer: This Ram Gopal Varma movie looks compelling

Ram Gopal Varma is arguably one of the most popular yet controversial filmmakers in the Telugu film industry today. He has carved a niche for himself by making films on real-life issues and never hesitating to call a spade a spade. On Tuesday (May 26), the Rangeela director revealed the official trailer of his latest offering Coronavirus that deals with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on everyday life. Judging by the trailer, the film highlights how fear grips a household when a young woman ‘catches the virus'.

CORONAVIRUS is not a HORROR film. It is about the HORRORS which are inside all of us including our great political leaders and beaurecrauts who actually know only as much as us which is just nothing .”THE ONLY THING I KNOW IS THAT I KNOW NOTHING”-Socrates https://t.co/fun1Ed36Sn — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) May 26, 2020

Coronavirus, touted as an RGV movie directed by Agasthya Manju, has piqued the curiosity as it is the first film to deal with the pandemic. The flick apparently has the trademark ingredients associated with a ‘Ramu’ film and this suggests that it might prove to be feast for a section of the audience.

The coronavirus outbreak and the subsequent lockdown have brought the film industry to a standstill. The shoots of movies like Acharya, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey and Prabhas 20 have been suspended. Moreover, the release dates of films like Sooryavanshi, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar and Ranveer Singh’s 83 have been pushed back keeping in mind the ‘health of the public’.

Coming back to RGV, he is going through an eventful phase on the work front. Last year, he regained his mojo when Lakshmi’s NTR received a decent response from a section of the audience His next release Amma Rajyam Lo Kadapa Biddalu too created a fair deal of buzz despite receiving underwhelming reviews. Many feel, Coronavirus has the potential to help him mesmerise his fans again. RGV is currently gearing up for the digital release of Climax, which marks his second collaboration with adult star Mia Malkova. The film, featuring the ‘desert panther’ in a bold avatar, is slated to have its premiere on a popular app on May 29.