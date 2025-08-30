Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Tharun Sudhir back as producer with ‘Elumale’

Director of hit film Kaatera tells Pranati A S that his new production, set for release next week, is a romantic thriller
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 00:19 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 August 2025, 00:19 IST
Entertainment News

Follow us on :

Follow Us