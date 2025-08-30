Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Mid-year stocktaking: Blockbuster flops

The most expensive projects of the year are sinking because all they do is content rotation, writes Amogh Ravindra
Last Updated : 30 August 2025, 00:16 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 August 2025, 00:16 IST
Entertainment NewsSpecialsDH SHowtime

Follow us on :

Follow Us